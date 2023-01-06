ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington

Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
What To Do: Sunday, January 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
BURLINGTON, VT

