Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. crime research organization welcomes new director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new leader of Vermont’s Crime Research Group is a veteran of the state’s corrections system. Monica Weeber has been named executive director of the Crime Research Group, tasking over for Karen Gennette, who is retiring. The nonprofit analyzes criminal and juvenile justice data...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Survey of Vt. prisons spotlights low morale, staffing problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey conducted at Southern State Correctional Facility has found big gaps in staffing, mental health, and programming. The University of Vermont and the Urban Institute, a Washington think tank, have been conducting surveys in Vermont prisons to understand underlying problems. The voluntary survey conducted...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Applications open soon for spots in Big E’s Vermont building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - Businesses are getting their applications ready to join the Vermont building during the 2023 Big E. The Big E is a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place every September in Massachusetts. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture said it’s a big deal for vendors, with the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire. According to the Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, 2022 was the first full year the department had four certified K-9 teams. The dogs and their handlers responded to 128 calls for service. The...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new bill before Vermont lawmakers takes aim at paramilitary training camps, making it illegal to operate facilities like the controversial Slate Ridge facility in Pawlet. Slate Ridge is back in the spotlight -- this time under Vermont’s golden dome instead of a courtroom. “In...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Agricultural Agency works with Governor’s office to outline priorities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the new legislative session officially kicked off, it’s time to take a new look at agricultural priorities at the state level. Vermont’s Agency of Agricultural is working with the Governor’s office to outline some priorities they hope to hit, starting with aid for dairy farmers through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which includes a reimbursement to farmers for various costs.
VERMONT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

Must-See Mountain Homes This Ski Season

January is underway and so is ski season. If you plan to hit the slopes—whether driving up north to Vermont and the Berkshires, or even hopping on a plane to head out West—use downtime in the car or on the plane to click through these homes. Or, perhaps these retreats will inspire you to plan a mountain getaway.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way

Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
VERMONT STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, 94.9 WHOM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. It all started about 20 years ago when all the trees lining the street in Marie Ambusk’s neighborhood mysteriously died after a windstorm. Confused, Ambusk asked an arborist who pointed to root collar disorder, a defect within the trees’ roots.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wall Street losses hit Vt. Higher Education Fund

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The national economy has dealt an economic setback for a fund that helps pay for Vermonters pay for college. The state’s Higher Education Trust Fund provides financial aid to Vermont students attending college in-state. Last year, the fund -- which totals about $32 million - lost 12.5% of its value.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

