NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated May 4, 2018, from Catherine R Edwards to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Loandepot.Com, LLC, recorded on May 10, 2018 in Deed Book 6262 at Page 43 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed toloandepot.com, LLC by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated May 4, 2018, in the amount of $104,548.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on February 7 2023 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): SITUATED IN LAND LOT 144 OF THE 10TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA: BEING LOT 17, ROLLING GREENS, UNIT TWO AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK P, PAGE 115, ROCKDALE COUNTY RECORDS, SAID PLAT BY THIS REFERENCE BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is/are Catherine R Edwards. The property, being commonly known as 499 Valley Woods Cir Se, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of Catherine R Edwards, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: LoanDepot.com LLC, 5465 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Plano, TX 75024 1888-337-6888. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for loandepot.com, LLC as Attorney in Fact for Catherine R Edwards 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 22-011396 A-4765917 12/07/2022, 12/14/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/28/2022, 01/04/2023.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO