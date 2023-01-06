OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points, including 18 in the second half, and No. 21 Auburn dominated after halftime to beat Mississippi 82-73 on Tuesday night. Auburn (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 35-34 at the break but put together runs of 6-0, 10-2 and 9-4...

OXFORD, MS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO