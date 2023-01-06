MD Lottery

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games. Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers and Mats Zuccarello for the Wild in the first round of the tiebreaker. Panarin then lifted the puck over a sprawled Marc-Andre Fleury on the Rangers’ third attempt, and Shesterkin denied Frederick Gaudreau to preserve the win. “We played a great game,” Fox said. “They got two (goals) early but we battled hard. We could have had more than the three we put up. ... Got a big two points there.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO