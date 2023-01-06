MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:
Bonus Match 5
06-19-24-34-39, Bonus: 30
(six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty)
Cash4Life
08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
Pick 4 Evening
4-9-1-9
(four, nine, one, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-7-1-1
(eight, seven, one, one)
Pick 5 Evening
0-4-6-4-4
(zero, four, six, four, four)
Pick 5 Midday
8-6-4-6-3
(eight, six, four, six, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Comments / 0