ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

8-6-4-6-3

(eight, six, four, six, three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 02-05-13-17-18-21-26-29-36-38-44-46-49-50-57-60-62-65-74-80, BE: 13. (two, five, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-four, eighty; BE: thirteen)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-three) (seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Seton Hall rides Dawes past free-falling Georgetown 66-51

WASHINGTON (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 of his career-high 24 points after halftime and Seton Hall beat Georgetown 66-51 on Tuesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 27 games. Dawes went on an 11-0 run with a layup and three 3s in a three-minute stretch to break a 32-all tie and the Pirates (9-8, 3-4 Big East) were never contested again. Akok Akok, Jordan Riley and Primo Spears each scored nine points for Georgetown (5-13, 0-7). Qudus Wahab grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgetown. The Hoyas haven’t won in conference since the Big East Tournament to end the 2020-21 season. Georgetown won four straight in the tournament to grab the conference title with a 13-12 record and lost its opening round NCAA Tournament game to Colorado. Georgetown is 11-38 overall since then.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games. Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers and Mats Zuccarello for the Wild in the first round of the tiebreaker. Panarin then lifted the puck over a sprawled Marc-Andre Fleury on the Rangers’ third attempt, and Shesterkin denied Frederick Gaudreau to preserve the win. “We played a great game,” Fox said. “They got two (goals) early but we battled hard. We could have had more than the three we put up. ... Got a big two points there.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April. The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy