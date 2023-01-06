ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

For Democrats, everything is now an insurrection

Like toddlers who have discovered a new word, Democrats and their media allies have decided that everything they don’t like is an “insurrection.”. The latest example of this came on MSNBC. After 20 Republicans temporarily held out from voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become the speaker of the House in order to extract concessions about the rules of the House, Jonathan Capehart declared that the five-day holdout “was a continuation of that insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6 riot. Bobblehead Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) assured him that he wasn’t being crazy and was, in fact, correct.
Washington Examiner

MTG calls for 'nonstop' investigation into Biden after classified doc discovery

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is urging Congress to "investigate the Bidens nonstop" following revelations that classified documents were discovered at a Biden-aligned think tank. Greene suggested that the documents may have been "stolen," while emphasizing that Biden lacked the authority to declassify the documents at the time, which originated...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Washington Examiner

Former US ambassador says Putin's war won't end until he's convinced of defeat

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end his war in Ukraine until he’s “convinced” he can’t win, according to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Sullivan, who served from February 2020 through this past September, was the highest-ranked U.S. official in Moscow before and during much of Putin’s invasion, which he sees dragging on for an extended period of time.
Washington Examiner

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Gingrich predicts McCarthy will have more success than McConnell despite messy start

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would have more success than his senate counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Gingrich drew on his past experiences as speaker of the House in an interview with John Catsimatidis on Cats Roundtable on Sunday to predict what McCarthy's future in the position could be like after a dayslong election in which the California Republican had to make many concessions to secure the speakership. Despite the rough start, however, Gingrich saw the potential for a productive future for McCarthy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

