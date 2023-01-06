Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Former GOP representative pronounces Trump 'no longer in control' after speaker battle
A former Republican House representative claimed Sunday that former President Donald Trump's influence in Congress and over the Republican Party is over. "Trump is no longer in control," former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. After being asked whether Trump showed weakness or strength through...
Washington Examiner
For Democrats, everything is now an insurrection
Like toddlers who have discovered a new word, Democrats and their media allies have decided that everything they don’t like is an “insurrection.”. The latest example of this came on MSNBC. After 20 Republicans temporarily held out from voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become the speaker of the House in order to extract concessions about the rules of the House, Jonathan Capehart declared that the five-day holdout “was a continuation of that insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6 riot. Bobblehead Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) assured him that he wasn’t being crazy and was, in fact, correct.
Washington Examiner
MTG calls for 'nonstop' investigation into Biden after classified doc discovery
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is urging Congress to "investigate the Bidens nonstop" following revelations that classified documents were discovered at a Biden-aligned think tank. Greene suggested that the documents may have been "stolen," while emphasizing that Biden lacked the authority to declassify the documents at the time, which originated...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Washington Examiner
Former US ambassador says Putin's war won't end until he's convinced of defeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end his war in Ukraine until he’s “convinced” he can’t win, according to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Sullivan, who served from February 2020 through this past September, was the highest-ranked U.S. official in Moscow before and during much of Putin’s invasion, which he sees dragging on for an extended period of time.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Washington Examiner
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Washington Examiner
Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
Washington Examiner
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
Washington Examiner
Judge reverses decision to unseal Trump deposition excerpts in lawsuit pending appeal
A federal district court has reversed an earlier ruling to release key excerpts of former President Donald Trump's deposition in a lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll, who has alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2019, but she...
Washington Examiner
California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Washington Examiner
Gingrich predicts McCarthy will have more success than McConnell despite messy start
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would have more success than his senate counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Gingrich drew on his past experiences as speaker of the House in an interview with John Catsimatidis on Cats Roundtable on Sunday to predict what McCarthy's future in the position could be like after a dayslong election in which the California Republican had to make many concessions to secure the speakership. Despite the rough start, however, Gingrich saw the potential for a productive future for McCarthy.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects long-shot election challenge to remove Biden and Harris from office
The Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear a 2020 election lawsuit, widely panned as frivolous, which sought to remove President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from office. The lawsuit names former Vice President Mike Pence, Biden, Harris, and hundreds of lawmakers as defendants who allegedly violated...
