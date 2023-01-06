Read full article on original website
Related
Garden & Gun
Celebrate Seventy-Five Years of Florida’s Weeki Wachee Mermaids
Ever since it opened in 1947, the charmingly kitschy Weeki Wachee Springs, which is now a state park that sits an hour and a half west of Orlando, has been holding its own among those other Florida attractions you may have heard of. For one thing, it’s got mermaids. For another, the mermaids swim and dance in crystal-clear water fed by an ancient spring.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
fox13news.com
Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County. When his family didn't hear from him after his phone died, they filed...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
jguru.com
7 Florida Motorcycle Accident Laws Every Motorcyclist Should Know About
When you ride a motorcycle in Ocala, Florida, you have a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best weather in the US for riding. Also, with over 640,000 motorcycles in the state of Florida, you can imagine that many enjoy the wind and sun on their face. However, there are some Ocala motorcycle accident laws that you should know about to protect yourself from potential accidents.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
hernandosun.com
Boys Wrestling Nature Coast Vs Weeki Wachee Photos 1/4/23
Weeki Wachee won against Nature Coast Tech in last week’s game on 1/4/23.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Girl talk: Urologic Conditions in Women” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Graduate Medical Education Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building), on the hospital's campus. Dr. Anisleidy Fombona,...
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
usf.edu
Hernando County moves to protect Weeki Wachee Springs with 'septic to sewer' project
Hernando County is embarking on a massive “septic to sewer” project. It will help the county meet the standards set by Florida’s 2016 The Springs and Aquifer Protection Act, which must be met within 20 years. That requires the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to gauge the...
The Laker/Lutz News
More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills
The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
liveandletsfly.com
Florida Woman Tries To Slip Emotional Support Snake Past TSA…
A woman traveling from Tampa tried to slip her boa constrictor past the TSA inside her carry-on bag. When confronted, she called the reptile her emotional support snake. Lady Stuffs Her Emotional Support Snake In Carry-On Bag, Tries To Fly From Tampa, Florida. While passing through the security checkpoint at...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
Pasco County schools updating bathroom policies, parents concerned
Concern from some in Pasco County tonight after the school board recently announced changes to its school bathroom policies.
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
Comments / 0