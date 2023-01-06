Read full article on original website
Diamond Schools propose $6M bond to meet early childhood needs
DIAMOND, Mo. — A southwest Missouri school district is hoping voters will sign off on a multi-million dollar bond question—with the promise it won’t raise tax rates. “There was a trend of declining enrollment previous to 2020,” said Dr. Keith White, Diamond R-4 Superintendent. A trend...
How to apply to grow your own weed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri. It will soon be legal for adults in the state to buy, and for some, to even grow weed for personal use. Missouri posted more about what will be needed to apply to get a personal cultivation...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
The Flanagan Group – Keller Williams Realty Elevate
The Flanagan Group has been the top performing real-estate group in Joplin since 2016, having sold a total 687 properties in 2021 alone. Our expert team, with more than 110 years of combined experience, has access to the resources needed to give our customers the personalized service and attention they need to successfully buy or sell a home.
State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leaders at the state capitol are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated. “Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good...
Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Granby city leaders approve $11 million bond issue
GRANBY, Mo. — The Granby City Council met tonight (1/10) to discuss a city-wide problem that will only get worse if it’s not property addressed soon, the mayor claimed. Among several issues on the council agenda, Granby Mayor, Ira Hawkins said the most important topic was the state of Granby’s water infrastructure, which is in need of major repair, Hawkins stated.
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party
Vicky Mieseler of the Joplin Rotary shares about their upcoming 2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party at Just A Taste in Webb City. All the details here:
GMFS JPD with Cpt. Davis
A warm welcome to Captain Davis from Joplin Police Department! Today he tells us about the Citizens Police Academy the first week of February! With so many activities involved in this interactive event, it’s something you won’t want to miss!
Ill. semiautomatic gun ban ready for Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons after the House on Tuesday approved prohibiting the firearms — action driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Joplin flights affected by nationwide system failure
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nationwide overnight outage of the Notice to Air Missions Systems (NOTAMS) kept planes grounded all across the U.S. Officials said there were no major issues at the Joplin Regional Airport, though a flight was about an hour late for takeoff due to the outage. Joplin...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri.
Grove’s Royal Liquor
Largest retail liquor, beer, wine and novelties in Grove, OK. Visit their website for business hours and contact info!
JLT’s Latest Production: “Proof”
Lisa Olliges Green & Chelsie Bennett of Joplin Little Theatre give us a glimpse of their newest production, “Proof,” which is showing from January 11 to the 14th & the 15th. You can get tickets online at showclix.com/event/proof-1 or by calling 417.623.3638; All the details here:
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast
SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
Jennifer McAffrey sworn in as District Judge for Ottawa and Delaware counties
MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse. Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties. Judge...
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
