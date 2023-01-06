Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IndianapolisTed RiversIndianapolis, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Related
7-month-old child's death ruled homicide, according to Marion County coroner
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city's east side. The Marion County coroner said the injuries the baby girl suffered at the Pangea Courts Apartments on Linwood Court, near 10th and Emerson, were intentional and ruled her death a homicide.
Bloomington man charged in IU student's death now charged in 2021 rape
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The man already charged with rape in connection to the death of an IU student is also being charged in a 2021 rape case. Eric Manual Montgomery is charged with raping a neighbor in Ellettsville in August 2021. The woman told police at the time that...
wbiw.com
Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission
FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer shot in leg in Lawrence, 1 suspect killed
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the leg during what police were calling a "major incident" Tuesday night. Lawrence police were called to a home near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive for a warrant where two individuals were wanted on a previous incident where shots were fired in a neighborhood.
Bloomington couple accused of giving teen meth in exchange for babysitting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington couple is accused of giving a teenager methamphetamine in exchange for babysitting their three children. Adrian Fish, 38, and Samantha Ottinger, 32, had their initial hearings Monday afternoon in Monroe County. Documents say Fish and Ottinger frequently gave the teen meth as payment for...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after not caring for his dogs
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a charge of cruelty to an animal after an incident on Friday, January 6th. This was Ky Grubb’s second offense. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request for an officer to check on two dogs that were left inside crates outside of a camper.
Woman charged in shooting that wounded Indianapolis Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple charges in the shooting of an Uber driver. Rakeasia Rodgers is facing battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges. Rodgers is accused of shooting Marco Batista on Jan. 4. "I am happy because I am...
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmed Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
WTHR
Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
Shelbyville man sentenced to 43 years for attempting to hire hitmen to kill ex
A Shelbyville man will spend more than 43 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for hire.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for trespassing on private property
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning. Their confrontation escalated and...
Anderson police mourning loss of K-9 Officer Harry
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Harry. In December, Harry began having issues with his right leg. A veterinarian discovered the K-9 had a cancerous bone tumor. Harry was put to rest Tuesday after seven years of service to the Anderson...
2 possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
IMPD: Minors steal car, lead police on chase ending in crash on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three minors were taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing on Indianapolis' near east side Tuesday morning, police said. A person was warming up their car when three minors jumped in and took off, IMPD told 13News. Police responding...
1 critically wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of the intersection with North Harding Street.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0