Shelbyville, IN

wbiw.com

Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission

FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FREETOWN, IN
WTHR

Officer shot in leg in Lawrence, 1 suspect killed

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the leg during what police were calling a "major incident" Tuesday night. Lawrence police were called to a home near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive for a warrant where two individuals were wanted on a previous incident where shots were fired in a neighborhood.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after not caring for his dogs

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a charge of cruelty to an animal after an incident on Friday, January 6th. This was Ky Grubb’s second offense. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request for an officer to check on two dogs that were left inside crates outside of a camper.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmed Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
FOX59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Anderson police mourning loss of K-9 Officer Harry

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Harry. In December, Harry began having issues with his right leg. A veterinarian discovered the K-9 had a cancerous bone tumor. Harry was put to rest Tuesday after seven years of service to the Anderson...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of the intersection with North Harding Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
