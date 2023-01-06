Read full article on original website
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
Which state departments are subject to sunset renewal this year?
There are 39 different "sunset" bills that will be considered in the next legislative session, according to State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield).
TN legislators plan to propose bill that could legalize some marijuana use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than half the states in the U.S. have taken some sort of action toward decriminalizing marijuana. Tennessee is one of the states that can still put people in prison for having half an ounce or less of cannabis on them. However, District Attorney General Charme...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
Cocaine Bear: Who was the smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee
(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
WBIR
Tennessee goes 'Animal Style' | In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee in 2026
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger will establish an eastern corporate office in Franklin, according to a press release. The company will invest $125.5 million in its first expansion east of Texas. Construction on the office will begin by late 2024 and should...
wpln.org
Watchdog group concerned about deaths of Tennessee children in homes known to state caseworkers
Tennessee’s child protection agency is struggling to keep up with child abuse investigations, and caseworkers have been challenged by a growing number of children entering foster care. Now a new report from a watchdog group finds that an abnormally high number of vulnerable children died after their families had...
THP: Local traffic deaths up, spiked in some counties
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths. According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw […]
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Coalition working to make Tennessee's driving test more accessible
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
KCSO searching for missing Powell man last seen in August 2022
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who disappeared last summer. According to KCSO, it's believed Derek Tucker Smith, 34, disappeared sometime in August 2022. KCSO said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell that month and had visited Kentucky before disappearing.
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
WBIR
