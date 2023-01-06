ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The Center Square

Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Local traffic deaths up, spiked in some counties

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths. According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

KCSO searching for missing Powell man last seen in August 2022

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who disappeared last summer. According to KCSO, it's believed Derek Tucker Smith, 34, disappeared sometime in August 2022. KCSO said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell that month and had visited Kentucky before disappearing.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
