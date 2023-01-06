Read full article on original website
JJC
3d ago
America has now dropped to #28 on the global economic freedom index. Joe and Kamala want to be the boss of all of us.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
I've been to the border and here is my message to President Biden
President Joe Biden said he is going to visit our southern border, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.
Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them
(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
Biden spokeswoman blames Trump ahead of border visit: 'The president inherited a mess'
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for the illegal immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
AOL Corp
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas dismisses Republican calls to resign over the border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday rebuffed calls from leading Republicans to step aside -- or risk impeachment -- and underscored the critical nature of managing migration challenges "gripping" the Western Hemisphere. In an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Mayorkas said he has no plans of...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Washington Examiner
Judge reverses decision to unseal Trump deposition excerpts in lawsuit pending appeal
A federal district court has reversed an earlier ruling to release key excerpts of former President Donald Trump's deposition in a lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll, who has alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2019, but she...
Under attack from both Republicans and Democrats, Biden tours border
Amid record-levels of border crossings, President Biden visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Sunday, his first trip to the region since he took office two years ago.
Washington Examiner
Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report
Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
