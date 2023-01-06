ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JJC
3d ago

America has now dropped to #28 on the global economic freedom index. Joe and Kamala want to be the boss of all of us.

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The Center Square

Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them

(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
WASHINGTON, DC

