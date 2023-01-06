Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
2023 Rockford Road Construction Project We’re Going to Love to Hate
The next big road construction project in the city of Rockford will create some major headaches, but it's very needed for the job to finish ahead of schedule. The Five Seasons: Winter Spring Summer Fall and Road Construction. The calendar doesn't show it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist....
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens
ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Wants to Help New Owner of Northland Mall, But a TIF District is Off the Table
Earlier this year, a new owner purchased the Northland Mall in Sterling after the previous owner was able to bring in several new businesses. To help the new owners of the K-Mart property, the city declared the property a TIF District. This gives tax breaks for the developers and allows the use of special city funds for improvements.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction
Our personal opinions on various topics. We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released but...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Sees Big Improvement in Dixon This Year, But, Inflations Impact Could be the Wild Card
Dixon Mayor Li Arellano says the city could continue down its current path of seeing big improvements to the city. The hope is all will go well and we will finally see construction on the Gateway Development Project on South Galena near I-88. Mayor Arellano also knows there will be...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Lions donate winter clothing
The Rochelle Lions Club recently donated new winter clothing for students in the Rochelle Elementary District #231. Accepting the winter clothing on behalf of District 231 were Guidance Counselor Kelly Polz and Principal Justin Adolph of Central School and Guidance Counselor Erin Strouss of Lincoln Elementary School. The Rochelle Lions were represented by Rick Cogswell and Kevin Zilm.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW presents Queen of Hearts donation checks
Rochelle VFW Post recently presented five $3,120 donation checks totaling $15,600 from the proceeds from its Queen of Hearts drawing. Recipients included HOPE of Ogle County, the Rochelle Police Department K9 Program, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Pegasus Special Riders and the Village of Progress.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Avoid the area, Accident on the East side.
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
MyStateline.com
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, …. One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side
A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Scene on a local highway, Expect possible delays
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene. Reports a vehicle that was fully engulfed. Some reports are saying this may have been the result from an accident. Avoid the area.. RS Sources. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film. SEND IT: RockfordScanner@Gmail.com.
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent.
Our personal opinions on various topics. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent. Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Numerous sources said two people were shot near the Rolling Green area last night around 9 pm in Rockford. Rockford PD are encrypted,...
MyStateline.com
Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing rapper, 'Pair A Dice'
Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash, a rapper know as "Pair A Dice". Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing …. Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash,...
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
