ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens

ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction

Our personal opinions on various topics. We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released but...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Lions donate winter clothing

The Rochelle Lions Club recently donated new winter clothing for students in the Rochelle Elementary District #231. Accepting the winter clothing on behalf of District 231 were Guidance Counselor Kelly Polz and Principal Justin Adolph of Central School and Guidance Counselor Erin Strouss of Lincoln Elementary School. The Rochelle Lions were represented by Rick Cogswell and Kevin Zilm.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

VFW presents Queen of Hearts donation checks

Rochelle VFW Post recently presented five $3,120 donation checks totaling $15,600 from the proceeds from its Queen of Hearts drawing. Recipients included HOPE of Ogle County, the Rochelle Police Department K9 Program, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Pegasus Special Riders and the Village of Progress.
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Avoid the area, Accident on the East side.

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea

One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, …. One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Scene on a local highway, Expect possible delays

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene. Reports a vehicle that was fully engulfed. Some reports are saying this may have been the result from an accident. Avoid the area.. RS Sources. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film. SEND IT: RockfordScanner@Gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent.

Our personal opinions on various topics. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent. Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Numerous sources said two people were shot near the Rolling Green area last night around 9 pm in Rockford. Rockford PD are encrypted,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy