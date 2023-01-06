ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State rallies for 69-65 win at No. 18 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 for its seventh consecutive victory. Wisconsin was playing a second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl. Joey Hauser had 20 points as Michigan State won its first road game since Dec. 7. Michigan State made its last eight field-goal attempts and went 16 of 17 from the foul line to win a nip-and-tuck game that featured 14 lead changes.
