TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Nieto scored a tie-breaking goal nine seconds into the third period and Jaycob Megna scored with six minutes remaining and the San Jose Sharks 4-2 beat the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Megna’s goal, his first of the season, came on an assist from Erik Karlsson, who leads the NHL with 42 assists and has points in 15 of the last 16 games. His franchise-record 14-game scoring streak ended Saturday. Kevin Labanc and Nico Sturm also scored for the Sharks, who had lost five of six coming in. Kaapo Kahkonen had 26 saves in his third start in four games. Barrett Hayton and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves in his sixth start in seven games. Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO