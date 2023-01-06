ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports

Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Connecticut

‘We All Won': Damar Hamlin Launches ‘Did We Win?' Shirts

‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
NBC Connecticut

Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NBC Connecticut

Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. 49ers Wild Card Game

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Chargers Vs. Jaguars Wild Card Game

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12...
