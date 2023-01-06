Read full article on original website
Search continues for suspect who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close store in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
1 dead, 2 hurt after Kansas police pursuit crash in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died and two people are injured after an SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle early Sunday. Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday after officers from Kansas City, Kansas, pursued a GMC Terrain that had been taken in an armed robbery into Kansas City, Missouri.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Police ask for help to locate suspect in KC-area party killing
KANSAS CITY —An 18-year-old faces felony criminal charges in connection with the Dec. 11, fatal shooting of Robert Butler outside a Kansas City-area residence, according to Jackson County Prosuctor Jean Peters Baker. Vyshon D. Wilson of Independence faces Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. Wilson...
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Homicide: Registered Kan. offender strangled in prison cell
LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Just before 8:30 p.m., Friday corrections officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old...
Kansas inmate alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man who claims he was framed for a 2002 murder alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Kansas Department of Corrections is not providing proper medical treatment for his terminal cancer. Lawyers for John Keith Calvin, 56, said in an emergency filing last...
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas felon accused of attempting to flee from police
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, police arrested 44-year-old George N. Lewis of Atchison in the 500 block North 9th for fleeing and attempting to elude, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is also...
