DieselDave
4d ago
Anxiety is as bad as a heart attack and will kill you. I’ve learned to control it but you still feel it. It’s definitely not no walk in the park to get over it.
Lucy Lane
4d ago
anxiety is crippling and everyday is a struggle.i am seeking a doctor or clinic or group counseling to help but I haven't been able to find anything.
EMC
4d ago
It is a daily issue I’m working on. Best decision I made was getting off Xanax.
