Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
Dungeons 4 - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the fun announcement trailer for Dungeons 4, the upcoming dungeon management game that will be available for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. A closed beta will be available for the game and will run on the Microsoft Store and Steam from January 24 to February 7, 2023. Applications are available now and will close on January 15, 2023.
Several Forza Horizon Developers Leave Playground Games and Xbox to Form New Studio
Several developers from Xbox's Forza Horizon developer Playground Games have left the company to form a new studio, Maverick Games. As reported by Eurogamer, former Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown will lead the new studio and is joined by five other former Playground employees. The development team is at work on a "premium open world game for consoles and PC" and has already secured "significant seed funding".
The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Bella Ramsey Mod - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, modders have added one of the stars of the upcoming Last of Us series into one of the games. Modder and character artist Alejandro Bielsa helped bring the mod to life, re-skinning TLOU 2's Ellie with Bella Ramsey's face. Apparently the feat wasn't that hard to accomplish, but maybe we'll get official skins of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in the games when the show official releases this weekend. In other news, NetEase, one of China's largest game publishers, has acquired SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer that worked on several Halo games and Minecraft. The deal is meant to help NetEase compete with their biggest regional rival, megacorporation Tencent. And finally, Xbox and Oreo are teaming up to launch Xbox-themed Oreo cookies in the real workd, and Oreo-themed items in select Microsoft games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5. Are you excited for the upcoming The Last of Us series? Let us know in the comments!
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
Scrap Riders - Official Launch Trailer
Scrap Riders is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC and Mac). Watch the launch trailer to explore the colorful world, see gameplay, and more from this pixel art beat’em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. In Scrap Riders, you play as Rast, a member of...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Exclusive Boss Battle Gameplay with New Weapon Type – IGN First
Tough boss fights are the highlight of any Team Ninja action game, and it looks like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. For today’s IGN First, here’s an exclusive first look at one of the game’s earlier bosses, Aoye. Aoye is a fictional creature that appears in the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing, also known as Classic of Mountains and Seas. It is described as a bull-like being with long hair reminiscent of a straw rain-cape.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Molu Trailer
Meet Molu, a scholar with an acute curiosity and self-proclaimed authority on caitology. Check out the trailer for her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent available on iOS and Android.
Criminal Expert - Official Steam Gameplay Trailer
Criminal Expert is a detective video game that applies pressure on the player by giving them 3 days to complete the investigation. The story puts you in the shoes of a police investigator that contains multiple selection paths, tasks you to listen to witnesses and gather evidence, and ultimately decide how it ends. Criminal Expert launches on PC on January 13.
Twitter Rumored to Be Developing Its Own Version of Reddit Awards
Twitter could be working on its own version of Reddit awards, according to a prominent social media leaker. The rumor comes from Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher who was recognized by Forbes last year for, "uncovering previously announced features on apps like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook through her intensive digital detective work."
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Field Research
Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon are abounding in the Twinkling Fantasy event of Pokemon Go. Not only can you find these Pokemon returning in wild encounters, but you can even improve your chances of encountering them by completing Field Research Tasks. Complete Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks to earn encounters with...
The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation - Official Trailer
The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation is a space simulation game where you play as a crew of specialists that must survive and explore the secrets of the desolated moon, Io. Retrieve your space station, prep your crew, manage your resources and get ready to face the most hostile environments in the solar system. The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation releases in PC Steam Early Access on January 20.
Sons of the Forest Exclusive Hands-On Preview
Watch our exclusive hands-on preview of Endnight Games' Sons of the Forest, which not only tops the original experience, but also adds some new and increasingly wild surprises. Sons of the Forest is planned to release on Feburary 2023, and will be available on Steam, for the PC.
Genesis Part 05 Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.
The Last of Us: Season 1 Review
The Last of Us is a stunning adaptation that should thrill newcomers and enrich those already familiar with Joel and Ellie's journey alike. Season 1 of The Last of Us reviewed by Simon Cardy for IGN. The series premiere debuts on Showmax on Monday, January 16th.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox - Official Character Trailer
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is an action RPG now releasing on the latest generation consoles. While imprisoned in Balduq, Adol is cursed and becomes a Monstrum. With his newfound powers, he must stop the Grimwald Nox from consuming the city. Meet Adol and the rest of the characters of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in the latest trailer with the game releasing on May 9, 2023 for PlayStation 5.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Patch Notes Update Explained
Apex Legends Season 15 had its next collection event drop and Spellbound contains new Seer, Fuse, Horizon, and other skins. Spellbound also has a new Showstopper heirloom for Seer that you can access through buying the event items. The limited-time mode Control is back and you can also make custom private matches in Apex now! Here's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event's patch notes.
Carnival Hunt - Cinematic Teaser
Check out the new teaser for Carnival Hunt, an upcoming first-person asymmetrical multiplayer horror game from Beer Night Studio whose Kickstarter campaign is launching soon. One player takes the role of the carnival monster while the rest are bunnies.
Pokemon GO Zekrom Raid: Weaknesses, Counters, Best Move Set
The Legendary Pokemon, Zekrom takes center stage in Raids within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raids, as well as the Zekrom counters and strategies you should be aware of.
We're Not Hiding
Follow Skizzo through the mine to the storeroom. Enter the storeroom to start a cutscene in which Deacon and Skizzo grab the TNT and exit the mine.
