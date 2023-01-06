Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo to continue recovery
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo. About a week after being admitted, Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital, his doctors announced Monday. Hamlin elaborated on the great news via social media:. The Bills second-year safety had been at UC Medical...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
Three reasons to root for the Ravens in postseason: It's time that Lamar Jackson gets his due
We know this is a tough sell. To ask a casual NFL fan to root for the Ravens is like asking someone in the 1970s to get behind the renegade Raiders, the league's self-proclaimed bad boys who frolicked their way to a title under Hall of Fame coach John Madden.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Totals 536 yards in 2022
Davis caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finished the season with 32 catches on 64 targets for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Davis needed just nine games to rack up 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He played four more games in the 2022 campaign but had two fewer catches and two fewer touchdowns while totaling only 44 more yards. Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson emerged as the go-to option in the Jets' passing game, and the team's poor quarterback play didn't leave room for another receiver to produce consistently. Davis -- who turns 28 on Jan. 11 -- has one more year left on his contract but no guaranteed money.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Tom Brady's Buccaneers become sixth team in NFL history to make playoffs with losing record
It's not easy to get to the playoffs in the NFL and it's even harder to get there with a losing record, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season. The Bucs' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday dropped them to 8-9, which means they'll now be heading to the postseason with a losing record, marking just the sixth time in NFL history that that's happened. There's been some outcry over the years that the NFL shouldn't award a home playoff game to a team with a losing record, but the league has kept its format in place, which is why Tampa Bay will be hosting a wild card game next week.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
Comments / 0