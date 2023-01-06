ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
In Touch Weekly

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Owe Money on Coyote Pass? Everything We Know About the Build Delay

Do the stars of Sister Wives owe money on their Coyote Pass property? Kody Brown purchased the land in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his four wives and their children. Nearly five years later, the Brown family has yet to start building their new houses on the land. ​Keep scrolling to find out ​why there are delays in their building plans and how much they owe on Coyote Pass .
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

Christine Brown is getting the last laugh after leaving her polygamous family. The Sister Wives star took a jab at her former lifestyle while trying a new hairstyle, taking to Instagram to show off her new do."I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle," said the 50-year-old as she showed off her locks, with the front pieces pulled back with bobby pins via her Instagram Story. "Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist." HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT"It’s anger making," she jokingly added...
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
People

