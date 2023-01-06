ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

The Popeyes meme kid is a college football player now and he needs an NIL deal IMMEDIATELY

In 2013, a video went viral on Vine — and yes thinking of the now-defunct Vine might be enough to make you feel old — of a young boy in line at a Popeye’s, reacting with some side-eye as a stranger filmed him in line. You have probably seen the video thousands of times, if not more, as it lives on as a meme as well as a reaction gif on all corners of the internet.
LOUISIANA STATE
SB Nation

The 2023 NFL Wild Card schedule

The NFL playoff field is now set, and NFL fans can look ahead to six rematches over the course of Wild Card Weekend. The AFC rounded out the playoff field on Sunday afternoon, with the Miami Dolphins clinching the seventh seed in the conference thanks to their victory over the New York Jets, coupled with the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.
SB Nation

Popeyes meme kid is now Popeyes NIL adult

The internet, and social media in particular, can be a harsh and brutal place. But every once in a while something good happens as a result of those parts of daily life. This story is one such example. Earlier this week we told you the story of Dieunerst Collin. Collin...
OHIO STATE
SB Nation

Arizona Cardinals share incredible J.J. Watt retirement video

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt took the NFL world by surprise recently, announcing that the Cardinals’ season finale would be his final NFL game. Watt went out in style, recording a pair of sacks to bring his total to 12.5 on the season, his highest single-season total since he notched 16 sacks back in 2018 with the Houston Texans.
SB Nation

Every NFL playoff team, ranked by their Super Bowl chances

The NFL playoffs are set. It took until the final game of the regular season, but the 14 teams are decided for the postseason. The Miami Dolphins, thanks to their win over the New York Jets — and the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills — clinched the final spot in the AFC on Sunday afternoon.
SB Nation

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected for shoving trainer, and it’s not the first time he’s done it

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker out of Georgia in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s been a starter on the Packers’ defense all year. Walker gained some notoriety as a hot head when he was ejected for shoving an opposing staff member against the New York Giants in Week 5. He somehow topped himself on a very similar play in the last game of his rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett IV is older than these NFL quarterbacks

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is on the verge of capping off a storybook college football season. Bennett and the Bulldogs are rolling against TCU in the National Championship game, and for Bennett himself, he is on the cusp of becoming the first quarterback in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA

