ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Turner: Florence needs stronger leadership

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dkc0_0k5tZffk00

As a person who grew up in this town and moved away for 25 years and came back, the last several town managers have been outsiders and I know several did not even live in Florence. How can you sell a town when you won’t live in it?  Our town has died a slow death since the ’90s.

Our town had its ups and downs, but downtown was full of shops, bars, three grocery stores and restaurants. While I can appreciate that an outsider should have the view and leadership, we have not seen it. There has been little to no job growth and meanwhile Coolidge and Casa Grande are thriving in this area. We have Relators who are selling Florence, not previous town managers.

We also have had a lot of empty promises during elections. I for one am tired of this and agree we need someone to properly lead our town as mayor and town manager. Our current mayor lacks business experience and at this juncture we should have a full-time mayor and town manager who understand how to run a business and bring business to our little town.

Also, in researching these (town manager) two candidates -- one whose contract was not renewed after many years and one who was let go -- are they really the best out there for our little town?

Just my humble opinion and maybe it’s time for a change and have someone who grew up here, maybe that person understands and will listen to those of us who want real change and not lip service.

Therefore, I would humbly ask that the town council review Mr. Ruben Montano’s résumé again for this position.

Although he is a lifetime Florence resident, he is also as an administrator with the Arizona Department of Corrections and very experienced in the interactions with the municipalities in which the state correctional facilities are located.  As an administrator of a correctional facility, he was responsible for the development and management of very large budgets, he’s supervised personnel, responsible for human resources, facility management (similar to public works), officers and investigators (similar to city police departments) and was responsible for ensuring the safety and health of those incarcerated. Many of the responsibilities of a correctional administrator are parallel to those of a town manager.

Mr. Montano has also served on the town council for Florence. He also served as a school board member for the Florence Unified School District. His community service to the town of Florence has been invaluable in giving him the experience necessary to fulfill the responsibility of the town manager.

In summary, Mr. Ruben Montano is highly educated, well experienced, and highly committed to this community. It would be a tremendous shame to let someone of his caliber escape. Mr. Montano is committed to this community and is not looking for this position to be a steppingstone to another municipality in search of a more lucrative position.  Thank you so very much for taking the time to review this letter.

Linda Turner
Florence

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan

As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Mesa Planning and Zoning Board meeting of 2022, the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets

Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
PHOENIX, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Psychologist testifies Bryan Patrick Miller’s dissociative amnesia could be related to Canal Murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the high-profile capital murder case that all eyes have been on for months, and a big day back in court Monday for the defense talking about Bryan Patrick Miller’s mental and psychological state. Miller is accused of killing two young women in the 90s, dubbed “the Phoenix Canal Murders,” and is known as “The Zombie Hunter” for a character he portrayed in public right before he was arrested for the crimes in 2015.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
642
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy