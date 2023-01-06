2022 is officially in the books, and what a year it was. From day one (both literally, with the WWE PLE of the same name on January 1st) to the final Smackdown of the year, where John Cena competed for WWE once again. So many insane things happened over the 365-day span. One thing that is always fun to look back on is the best of the best from a year gone by. Recently, we looked at my end-of-year award winners, but, as we begin a brand-new year, today we look back on my top 10 professional wrestlers of the year from 2022.

2 DAYS AGO