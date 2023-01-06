Read full article on original website
PWMania
Huge Spoiler on the Identity of Uncle Howdy Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There’s no word on what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Dallas is thought to be playing the Uncle Howdy...
PWMania
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.
PWMania
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview for Tonight (1/10/23); Title Match, Battle Royal, and More
The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL will host the 2023 NXT New Year’s Evil episode, which will air live tonight on the USA Network. Grayson Waller will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of New Year’s Evil, as well as a 20-woman #1 Contender Battle Royal to determine the Vengeance Day challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
PWMania
Jim Ross Discusses if The Legion of Doom Were Hard to Work With
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Ross discussed whether the Legion Of Doom were difficult to work with in WWE during the Attitude Era. He said, “No, and here’s why. They...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/9/23)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the BJCC in Birmingham, AL. According to WrestleTix, 6,568 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/7/23), leaving 705 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,273. The following is an updated...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/12/2023
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
PWMania
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
PWMania
AEW to Acknowledge Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title victory over Will Ospreay will be acknowledged in some capacity during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay for the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, but the victory was not recognized on AEW Dynamite. According to reports, AEW and NJPW are planning a large series of bouts between the two rivals. You can access that report by clicking here.
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
PWMania
New Matches, Former WWE Star and More Confirmed For Impact Hard To Kill Weekend
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, as well as meet-and-greets for the TV tapings and the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Friday. The pay-per-view and television tapings will take place at Atlanta’s Center Stage. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets...
WAVY News 10
Preview: 2023 Virginia Duals Wrestling meet
Top talent from around the country at the prep and college level will make its way to Hampton later this week for the 42nd annual Virginia Duals.
PWMania
Current Favorite for Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
On this Tuesday’s special episode of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog.
PWMania
Was Vince McMahon Backstage at This Week’s WWE RAW?
For those wondering, Vince McMahon was not present backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW in Birmingham, AL. Although McMahon returned to the board of directors of the company last week, he wasn’t present at the show, and Triple H was in charge as usual. It’s uncertain whether McMahon will...
PWMania
Emma Reveals How She Came Up With Her Awkward Signature Dance in WWE NXT
WWE star Emma recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she reflected on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company in NXT. Emma...
PWMania
Ric Flair Explains Why Charlotte Flair Was Taken Off WWE TV, Praises Her and Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast this week to discuss his career and his documentary on Peacock. Flair discussed Charlotte’s wedding, her break, and her return to WWE:. “I’m so happy for her, and they’re very, very happy,...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
PWMania
Top 10 Professional Wrestlers of 2022
2022 is officially in the books, and what a year it was. From day one (both literally, with the WWE PLE of the same name on January 1st) to the final Smackdown of the year, where John Cena competed for WWE once again. So many insane things happened over the 365-day span. One thing that is always fun to look back on is the best of the best from a year gone by. Recently, we looked at my end-of-year award winners, but, as we begin a brand-new year, today we look back on my top 10 professional wrestlers of the year from 2022.
PWMania
Looking Back at the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble
Back to the 90s with the 1992 Royal Rumble, one of the biggest rumbles even now, and one of the best, easily the best of its time. It was a wonderful story of Ric Flair’s journey to winning the WWF Championship after only just coming into the company the previous year in 91.
