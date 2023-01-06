Read full article on original website
Who Was the 14 Millionth Visitor to Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens?
What a milestone achieved yesterday at the Frederik Meijer Gardens, and it's equally hard to believe that it's been nearly three decades in the making. But it happened as their 14-millionth visitor came through their doors. That visitor was Barbara Earl from Grand Rapids. She visited the gardens around noon yesterday with her son and daughter and was totally surprised by her greeting.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan
Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
Why is Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend?
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and “Dinner: Impossible” will be in Grand Rapids this weekend! Where can you see Irvine and his hulking biceps?. While he's visited GR previously for his Food Network TV shows, this time Chef Irvine has something different on his agenda...
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan
Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
Experts Say Michigan Is One Of The Hardest States In America To Raise A Family
Michigan families are built a little differently. Maybe it's the harsh winters, the outdoor lifestyles, or just stereotypes we face from others around the country, but they make us a little tougher than families you find on the coasts or down south. And even experts agree that we are working...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Photos of the Locomotive That Sunk to the Bottom of Lake Superior in 1910
Back on June 9, 1910 a freight train – the CPR 694 - became derailed and plunged into Lake Superior. It sank to the bottom and still sits there, approximately 200 feet below the surface. The train was cruisin' down along when it hit a boulder that had rolled...
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Kalamazoo Staple Theo & Stacy’s Says Farewell After 50 Years
After 50 years of blessing the city of Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy's is closing its doors for good. Sadly, it's happening much sooner than we would like. According to the Facebook post announcement, they were approached by someone who wanted to lease their downtown location. Recently, we were approached by...
Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?
Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
Beep Beep! Read This Before Flash Your High Beams At Another Vehicle in Michigan
Driving has always been something that either brings me a lot of joy or a lot of anger. It is mostly always anger if I am being honest with myself and you. Male auto instructor takes exam in young woman. Arguing with guy. Man show stop sign. He doesn't want to listen to model. Stress and distraction.
