"It’s not the ideal conditions to play in": Gauff pleased to be on court after reaching ASB Classic Quarter-Final despite lack of crowd

Rafael Nadal is okay with the way his Australian Open preparation went despite not being vastly different from last year when he ended up winning the event. Nadal opened last year with a trophy down under and then added another huge one when he defeated Medvedev in the final. It took a long time for him to get defeated as he went undefeated until march. That looked very different this year as he lost his first match in the first week and it was actually the first match he played.

1 DAY AGO