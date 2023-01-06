ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"It’s not the ideal conditions to play in": Gauff pleased to be on court after reaching ASB Classic Quarter-Final despite lack of crowd

 5 days ago
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph

Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
Evert gutted for Osaka after Australian Open withdrawal: "Miss you, your talent, your tennis, your kindness"

Chris Evert was left gutted after the news of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Austrlaian Open came out and she sent her support over Twitter. Naomi Osaka was part of the Australian Open field up until recently when the news about her withdrawal became public. Fans wondered for days whether Osaka would play at the event as the whole Tour arrived in Australia with Osaka nowhere to be found. It's unclear why Osaka withdrew but it's quite apparent that tennis has not been a priority for her for a very long time.
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten

After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents

The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events

The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open

Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"

John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
Nadal 'not unhappy' with preparation despite indifferent form going into Australian Open, discusses having son with him for first time

Rafael Nadal is okay with the way his Australian Open preparation went despite not being vastly different from last year when he ended up winning the event. Nadal opened last year with a trophy down under and then added another huge one when he defeated Medvedev in the final. It took a long time for him to get defeated as he went undefeated until march. That looked very different this year as he lost his first match in the first week and it was actually the first match he played.
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz

Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
"You can't be a part-time player in your early to mid/late 20's today" - Patrick McEnroe believes Osaka lacks Serena Williams' ability to retain star power without playing

Patrick McEnroe recently opined that Naomi Osaka should play tennis more regularly given she lacks Serena Williams' ability to maintain her star power without playing for long periods. Osaka has not been seen in action since September last year when she competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Ocean. The Japanese...
VIDEO: Raducanu returns to practice court determined to be ready for Australian Open despite injury doubts

Emma Raducanu returned to practice ahead of the Australian Open despite her injury still bothering her as footage from her practice shows her with limited movement. Emma Raducanu injured her ankle recently and she was forced to retire against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland. There is hope she'll be ready to play at the Australian Open but footage from her recent practice doesn't show a player that will be able to compete. Raducanu did some racquet work but for the most part, avoided any sudden movement on her ankle and she was very limited in practice.
Australian Open tournament director lambastes the idea of pushing the event date back - "I thought it was absolutely ridiculous"

Rafael Nadal has landed in Melbourne to defend his crown at the Australian Open, which kicked off with qualification round action on Monday, January 9. The season's first Grand Slam, however, has made headlines much earlier following some high-profile withdrawals — seven-time Major champion Venus Williams and men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in particular — owing to injuries.

