KTVU FOX 2
Road's collapse cuts off some Corralitos residents from rest of county
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - In the small community of Corralitos, Redwood Road goes from a way out, to a dead-end in the 100 block. A 20-foot-by-20-foot section of the street collapsed when the supporting soil was weakened by the most recent storm. Upwards of nine homeowners in this isolated section of unincorporated Santa Cruz County are cut off -- Unable to use vehicles to travel the miles-long serpentine path back into town.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
KTVU FOX 2
'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. "There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said....
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
KTVU FOX 2
Belmont community forced to evacuate due to flood damage
BELMONT, Calif. - The next round of rain threatens a Peninsula community that's been inundated with water since New Year's Eve. As of Monday, many residents at the Belmont Mobile Home Park right off of Highway 101 were staying at motels and the homes of friends or relatives. The manager...
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Washes Out Bridge Near Watsonville
Monday’s rain took out an entire bridge near Watsonville, briefly leaving nearly 50 homeowners stranded. Residents in Santa Cruz County have relied on the bridge in Corralitos for years and now, it’s sitting in the Browns Valley Creek. “It sounded like a giant thud,” said Naomi Parrilla, of...
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 84 from Fremont to Sunol closed indefinitely as storm cleanup continues
NILES CANYON, Calif. - The swollen Alameda Creek rushed through Niles Canyon Monday. The area remains at risk of flooding and more landslides, following a series of storms that pummeled the area. "It’s kind of wild, it’s neat. I’ve never seen the water this busy," said Niles resident Ray Swartz....
KTVU FOX 2
'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms rumble through in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The storms aren't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. In fact, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the Bay Area has seen six months' worth of rain – 12.9 inches – in just two weeks.
KTVU FOX 2
Round of storms send trees toppling all over San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Crews in San Francisco on Tuesday worked to clean up after yet another series of storms battered the city. More than a week of pouring rain and howling winds took a toll on trees throughout San Francisco. Shortly after noon, a large ficus tree toppled a Muni...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
The headaches caused by the storms seen in the last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.
KTVU FOX 2
Downed tree closes Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
California weather: 'Relentless parade' of rain prompts Biden to declare emergency
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since the day after Christmas, the Bay Area has been inundated with rain, albeit with a few brief respites, and Monday was no different. The rain that began in earnest on Sunday night continued through the early morning Monday commute, making driving a treacherous feat, with flooding on the roadways.
KTVU FOX 2
Power out in much of San Jose
Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay suffering the most. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding devastates Belmont mobile home community
This latest round of rain has kept one Belmont community inundated with water since New Year's Eve. A mobile home park near Highway 101 has seen all 80-plus homes damaged.
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photo shows lightning stike Sutro Tower during Bay Area's thunderstorms
SAN FRANCISCO - The severe weather to slam the Bay Area in recent weeks have resulted in torrential rains, flooding, mudslides, and powerful lashing winds that have knocked out power and brought down once-towering trees. On Tuesday, there was also hail, thunder, and lightning. Among the dramatic images that have...
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues
Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
