PWMania
Huge Spoiler on the Identity of Uncle Howdy Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There’s no word on what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Dallas is thought to be playing the Uncle Howdy...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
PWMania
Jim Ross Discusses if The Legion of Doom Were Hard to Work With
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Ross discussed whether the Legion Of Doom were difficult to work with in WWE during the Attitude Era. He said, “No, and here’s why. They...
PWMania
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/9/23)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the BJCC in Birmingham, AL. According to WrestleTix, 6,568 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/7/23), leaving 705 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,273. The following is an updated...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/12/2023
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
PWMania
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
PWMania
Tickets Moving Fast for Mercedes Monè Debut Match in NJPW at Battle in the Valley
Tickets are moving fast for Mercedes Monè’s (Sasha Banks) debut match in NJPW. NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, 18 February from the San Jose Civic, San Jose, California. Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title is scheduled to take place at the event.
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
PWMania
Tickets On Sale For MLW Superfight 2023 In Philadelphia, PA.
Major League Wrestling Superfight tickets are now on sale. On Tuesday, MLW announced via their official website that tickets for the upcoming MLW Superfight 2023 event in Philadelphia, PA. have gone on-sale. Check out the complete announcement below. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Saturday...
PWMania
New Matches, Former WWE Star and More Confirmed For Impact Hard To Kill Weekend
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, as well as meet-and-greets for the TV tapings and the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Friday. The pay-per-view and television tapings will take place at Atlanta’s Center Stage. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets...
PWMania
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
PWMania
Current Favorite for Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
On this Tuesday’s special episode of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog.
PWMania
Emma Reveals How She Came Up With Her Awkward Signature Dance in WWE NXT
WWE star Emma recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she reflected on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company in NXT. Emma...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/2023
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:. * Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (w/Elton Prince) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Damage CTRL (c) (Io Sky & Dakota Kai) defeated Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox. After the match, Morgan put Kai through a table (the table breaks).
PWMania
Ric Flair Explains Why Charlotte Flair Was Taken Off WWE TV, Praises Her and Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast this week to discuss his career and his documentary on Peacock. Flair discussed Charlotte’s wedding, her break, and her return to WWE:. “I’m so happy for her, and they’re very, very happy,...
PWMania
Looking Back at the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble
Back to the 90s with the 1992 Royal Rumble, one of the biggest rumbles even now, and one of the best, easily the best of its time. It was a wonderful story of Ric Flair’s journey to winning the WWF Championship after only just coming into the company the previous year in 91.
