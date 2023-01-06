Read full article on original website
Mr. Charles Hunter
Mr. Charles Hunter, 60, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother Mary Estella Hunter; brothers Richard Lee Austin, Danny Ray Hunter; sisters Sherry Austin, Sue Lynn Nelson and Kathy Hunter. He is...
Dewayne Tommy Kinslow
Dewayne Tommy Kinslow, age 58, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. He attended service at Glen Lily Church of God of Prophesy. He was a former Hart County Sheriff Deputy under Sheriff Lesenby and Sheriff Wilson. He enjoyed fishing and cleaning up cars, he never met a stranger.
Barbara Nell McMillin
Barbara Nell McMillin, 74 of Glasgow passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She is the daughter of the late Clinton and Emily Louise Hagan Richey. Survivors include 3 sons: Larry Fancher (Jamie), Kenny Wayne Dillard (Paula), and Tony Daniels; one brother: Jeff Stephens (Carol); twelve grandchildren: Luke, Timmy, Trevor, Nolan, Dawson, Gunner Daniels, Tosha Blythe (Michael), Nike Dillard, Skylier Kingrey, Devin Fancher (Shelby), Makayla Robinson, and Allen Arms; 4 great grandchildren: Noah Fancher, Ashton and Josie Blythe; several nieces and nephews.
Mildred Louise Bull
Mildred Louise Bull, 91, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Mildred was born in Glasgow on February 15, 1931, to the late Jewell Ritter and Mamie Haynes Ritter. She had worked at KY Pants for many years. Mildred and her husband John proudly operated the Shell Station on South Green Street. She loved her church and church family, she enjoyed working in the garden and was a great cook, known for her Strawberry Cakes. She was a long-time member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray
Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of Michael T. Underwood and Brenda Hixon Underwood of Elkhorn, Kentucky was born on Sunday, February 27, 1972 in Taylor County and departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was 50 years, 10 months, and 12 days of age.
Dorothy Lee Hall
Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
Kenika Jo Hernandez
Kenika Jo Hernandez, 48, Glasgow, passed away Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bowling Green Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Jackson Wilson. She is survived by four children: Tyler Hernandez (Helena), Stephine Wood, Ciara Paul, Dailisha Paul; five grandchildren: Jayvion Nuckols, Zayden Wood, Carter Hernandez, Jasiah Wood, and Chloe Hernandez. She is also survived by multiple siblings.
Mrs. Ocie Sharp Key
Mrs. Ocie (Sharp) Key, age 101, of Sulphur Creek Road in Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Paul Key, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in...
Edna C. Railey
Edna C. Railey, 93, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the NHC Healthcare Center. Born July 20, 1929 at Mt. Hermon, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bascum C. Proffitt and Mary Patterson Proffitt. Mrs. Railey was a retired educator with Glasgow City Schools and a...
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding with in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
Adelheid “Heidi” Bowles
Adelheid “Heidi” Bowles, age 84, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence. The Kaiserslauten, Germany native was born on September 2, 1938 to the late Adam and Sophia Wagner Sturm. She was married for fifty-three years to Leathel W. Bowles, who survives.
Patsy Ann Graham
Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 2, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 3,...
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
North Jackson Elementary music teacher dies in car crash along North Jackson Highway
MAGNOLIA — A Hart County woman is dead after a car crash Friday along North Jackson Highway. She was also a music educator at North Jackson Elementary. Kentucky State Police said they were notified of the crash involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of the highway around 4 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles was a Hart County school bus, according to a news release from KSP.
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
Kentucky State Police Charge Adair County Man with Solicitation of Murder
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On January 3, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 was contacted by the Adair County Detention Center, in regard to a suspicious letter an inmate in the detention center had tried to send out in the mail. Troopers launched an investigation after receiving the letter...
