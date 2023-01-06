Mildred Louise Bull, 91, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Mildred was born in Glasgow on February 15, 1931, to the late Jewell Ritter and Mamie Haynes Ritter. She had worked at KY Pants for many years. Mildred and her husband John proudly operated the Shell Station on South Green Street. She loved her church and church family, she enjoyed working in the garden and was a great cook, known for her Strawberry Cakes. She was a long-time member of South Green Street Church of Christ.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO