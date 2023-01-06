ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Will the Detroit Red Wings Shop Jakub Vrana?

The Detroit Red Wings placing Jakub Vrana on waivers last week raised eyebrows around the league. At the time, the 26-year-old winger was already with their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids on a two-week conditioning stint. While he cleared waivers and remains in Grand Rapids, his future with the Wings remains uncertain.
