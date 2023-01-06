ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How the city, and you, can prevent pothole damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’re back. And they’re everywhere... Already. Last week’s blizzard dumped over a foot of snow on Sioux Falls. The warming temperatures that have melted it the last several days have yielded plenty of new potholes all over the city. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minervas named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fazoli’s announces second location opening Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fazoli’s is opening its second location in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fazoli’s will open its 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway location in Sioux Falls. The new location will be operated by franchisee Brian Hagan and his group SD Faz I LLC, who have operated the original Fazoli’s in Sioux Falls since 2017, according to their press release.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Previewing the upcoming Sno Jam Comedy Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sno Jam Comedy Festival’s mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in South Dakota. 2023 festival charity partners are The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and The Transformation Project South Dakota. Previous charity partners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
SALEM, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux 52 works to help guide people through life’s challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January is National Mentoring Month. In the Sioux Falls area, there is a mentoring program called “Sioux 52″. Right now they’re looking for more people who want to help guide others through life. We talked to two people who are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
VALLEY SPRINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy