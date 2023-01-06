Read full article on original website
Jackson City Council pursues private legal council in ongoing garbage dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to authorize its private legal counsel to pursue litigation to make sure that there won’t be an interruption in Jackson garbage collection. That could happen if there is no company in place to pick up the trash once the...
Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty on Monday, January 9, 2023, to two counts of embezzlement by a public official. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Johnson also pled guilty to one count of making false representations to defraud the government. The charges were related to misuse […]
Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
2023 Vicksburg Town Hall Meeting for citizens announced
Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will be holding a Town Hall Meeting for citizens regarding 2023 City of Vicksburg plans, projects and more. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Catfish Row Museum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 913 Washington Street. If you cannot attend in...
Former Mississippi animal control officer arrested for computer fraud, was arrested in November for impersonating officer
A former Mississippi animal control officer has been arrested for the second time and charged with a felony. Rebecca Ann Brock, of 1029 Tenth St. in Wesson, was arrested Friday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony computer fraud. Brock, 35, was arrested by Wesson Police...
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
Mississippi agency denies NAACP's water discrimination claim
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality...
The City of Jackson Receives A Pledge for Federal Crime Fighting Assistance
The City of Jackson is getting federal help to fight crime. That help is coming from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Director Ronald L. Davis attended a violent crime reduction forum in Jackson Thursday. At the forum he pledged to provide aid in fighting violent crime to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, City Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were present at the forum. It was held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department address department phone issues
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public of ongoing phone issues at the department. Those wishing to report an emergency should call 911.
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Gov....
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
What’s a chief experience officer? Jackson water manager’s leadership team takes shape
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Verizon executive, along with two public works officials on loan from the city of Jackson, are helping to round out the team that will oversee implementing a federal court order designed to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law. Jordan Hillman,...
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon. MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident. The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not...
Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Vicksburg
To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds unveiled a training center on Dec. 7 that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation &...
