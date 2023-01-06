ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WLBT

Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

2023 Vicksburg Town Hall Meeting for citizens announced

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will be holding a Town Hall Meeting for citizens regarding 2023 City of Vicksburg plans, projects and more. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Catfish Row Museum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 913 Washington Street. If you cannot attend in...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community

Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
VICKSBURG, MS
Houston Chronicle

Mississippi agency denies NAACP's water discrimination claim

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wjsu.org

The City of Jackson Receives A Pledge for Federal Crime Fighting Assistance

The City of Jackson is getting federal help to fight crime. That help is coming from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Director Ronald L. Davis attended a violent crime reduction forum in Jackson Thursday. At the forum he pledged to provide aid in fighting violent crime to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, City Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were present at the forum. It was held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Vicksburg

To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds unveiled a training center on Dec. 7 that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation &...
VICKSBURG, MS

