Quitman, TX

Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

QUITMAN, Texas ( KETK ) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident.

According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. Officers reported they initially tried to stop Vancleave because of reports of theft from the Walmart at 135 NE Loop 564 in Mineola.

Store employees provided a description of the alleged thief’s vehicle that was leaving the parking lot, according to the report. Officers then tried to stop Vancleave’s vehicle. The report said during the stop Vancleave allegedly tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle.

    Photo from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Quitman
    Photo from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Quitman
    Photo from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Quitman
    Photo from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Quitman

After the unsuccessful traffic stop, the report stated Vancleave allegedly fled towards Quitman on Highway 37. Vancleave was allegedly driving recklessly when he lost a tire and spun his car to a stop at West Bermuda Street in Quitman.

Vancleave then exited his vehicle and was shot by one of the pursuing officers. Other officers attempted first aid, EMS arrived but the report said Vancleave was dead at the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Comments / 3

Diana Ballard
4d ago

What I want to know is why didn't Mineola notify Quitman and why did they cross the city limits? They were out of jurisdiction. If at anytime you're in pursuit your supposed to let the others know your entering in there jurisdiction and request back up. Mineola will be really lucky if they don't get sued.

Reply(2)
2
 

