Former Las Vegas model sentenced to minimum of 10 years in death of California doctor
A tearful former model was sentenced to between 10 to 25 years in prison for her role in the 2019 killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist. The body of Thomas Burchard was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same number as the previous year. While attending last month's vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.
North Las Vegas' historic new mayor: 'The vision is economic growth'
When Pamela Goynes-Brown was elected mayor of North Las Vegas last month, she became the first Black mayor in Nevada. Goynes-Brown’s family first came to the valley in 1964, and she lived at Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where her parents still live today. She left for college, but came back after.
Las Vegas-area power plant terror attack suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media.
North Vegas growth going into 2023 is expected to generate billions
North Las Vegas is booming with growth and companies are relocating and expanding there, bringing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact.
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October.
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:58 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Wyoming Ave., near […]
Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody
A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
