Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Boki European Street Food
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there is definitely one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Burger Battle Review: Minervas ‘Local Steak House Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Sioux Falls ‘Media One FunSki 2023′ Is January 20th and 21st
One of the most anticipated events of the winter months here in Sioux Falls is scheduled to hit the slopes of Great Bear Ski Valley later this month. It's the Media One FunSki. A 2-day outdoor event all about raising money to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn).
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?
Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
How One of Elvis Presley’s Favorite Guitars Found a Home in South Dakota
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota has been home to one of Elvis Presley's favorite guitars since 2013. But how it got there - and why it gets to stay there - is an interesting story. The King of Rock n' Roll had several guitars and a home...
Centerville, South Dakota Native Was Sec. of Agriculture, 4 Term U.S. Senator
National political names in the history of the state of South Dakota. We've had our fair share. George McGovern. Three-term U.S. Senator, 1972 democratic presidential nominee, and one of the leading liberal voices during the Vietnam War era. Karl Mundt. Five-term U.S. House of Representatives member, four-term U.S. Senator, a...
SDSU Football Wins First Ever National Championship
FRISCO, TEXAS — The Jackrabbits are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!. South Dakota State grabbed control with a 24-point second quarter, running away from defending champion North Dakota State for a 45-21 victory in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game before a crowd of 18,023 fans Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision. Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits...
USF Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend Road Series
BISMARCK – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend with a 90-84 victory over the University of Mary tonight. The Cougars advance to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the NSIC with tonight's win. Sioux Falls sits atop the NSIC South Division and fourth overall.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0