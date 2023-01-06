ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?

Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?

No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

SDSU Football Wins First Ever National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Jackrabbits are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!. South Dakota State grabbed control with a 24-point second quarter, running away from defending champion North Dakota State for a 45-21 victory in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game before a crowd of 18,023 fans Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision. Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits...
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD

