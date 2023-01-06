ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Downtown Indy barcade named ‘top spot for Dry January’

By Izzy Karpinski
INDIANAPOLIS — For some, the preferred way to start the new year is by committing yourself to “Dry January.”

People recharge by ditching the champagne they just toasted with on New Year’s Eve, along with the beers from Sunday football games, the cocktails from date night, etc.

But for those enjoying a night out during Dry January — ordering water after water can become a bit, well, dry.

Luckily, many bars and restaurants offer up mocktails that are just as flavorful and festive as boozy cocktails.

Yelp is toasting to businesses with alcohol-free options in its new list, “ Top Spot in Each State to Celebrate Dry January .”

According to the list, there’s no better place for Hoosiers to be than 16-Bit Bar+Arcade in downtown Indianapolis.

Photo Credit: CBS4/16-Bit Bar + Arcade Facebook page
Photo Credit: CBS4/16-Bit Bar + Arcade Facebook page

The “barcade” at 110 E New York St. has more than 50 classic arcade games including Pacman, Street Fighter, and Donkey Kong.

But the video games aren’t the main draw for teetotalers at this bar.

16-Bit offers up colorful mocktails like The Little Mermaid (Orange and pineapple juice with grenadine) and Optimus Prime (Lemonade, cranberry juice, and Sprite).

The bar seems to have a refreshing take on Dry January and an alcohol-free diet. The menu on its website reads, “No booze? No problem!”

You can see the complete list of best Dry January spot in each state on Yelp .

