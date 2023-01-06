ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Report: Housing Market to Move in Direction of Buyers After Spring 2023

The housing market will continue to move in the direction of buyers following the spring home buying season, according to the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index 2023 forecast. The Index, which analyzes key housing market metrics to measure the degree to which the nation’s 100 largest markets favor home buyers or sellers, indicated 14 markets favored buyers based on November 2022 data, 46 markets favored sellers, and 40 markets remained neutral. However, by year-end 2023, 36 markets are forecast to be buyer's markets, 23 markets are projected to remain neutral, and 41 markets will remain seller's markets.
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down

Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend

Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers. Qlik and Talend provide comprehensive and complementary capabilities with industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data...
‘Red hot’ jobs to watch out for in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With a tough economy, inflation, and job cuts, workers are looking to expand their careers and income in the new year. So, which careers are considered “red hot?” And what’s the outlook for upcoming graduates? According to the World Economic Forum, emerging jobs are in the digital space. “Data science, digital marketing, […]
Spruce Power Picks Christian Fong As Next CEO

Spruce Power Holding Corp SPRU has appointed President and Director Christian Fong as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Fong will succeed Eric Tech, who will remain on the Board of Directors. Fong has over fifteen years of executive leadership experience in the power and energy industry. Fong...
AdeptID Partners with OneTen to Improve Hiring Outcomes for Employers and Black Talent in US

AdeptID, a software development company with the mission to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of educational attainment, today announced a strategic partnership with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America’s leading executives, companies, and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles.
Salesforce to cut staff by 10% in latest tech layoffs

The company expects the move to lead to about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. "The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing...
SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation

Stans, Switzerland l 9 January 2023 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today unveiled a new brand identity and market positioning that reflects the company’s transformation over the last five years. During this time, SoftwareOne has evolved from a licensing reseller to a global software and cloud solutions provider that helps organizations unlock the value of technology. The rebranding will be rolled out across SoftwareOne’s 90 markets over the coming months.
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster

The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting

Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...

