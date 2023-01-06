Read full article on original website
The most honest man in real estate thinks the housing market isn't going to crash
Jonathan Miller is the guy everyone trusts to explain what the heck is going on with home prices. Here's how he got there.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
Real estate in 2023: Best, worst locations to move to in the new year
Experts offer insights into what parts of the country are best to move to if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck in the real estate market in 2023.
Housing Market: 10 US Cities Offering the Most Bang for Your Buck in 2023
The 2023 housing market will likely be defined by cooling prices and rising interest rates, but that's in the country as a whole. All real estate is local, and several cities are poised to buck that...
Report: Housing Market to Move in Direction of Buyers After Spring 2023
The housing market will continue to move in the direction of buyers following the spring home buying season, according to the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index 2023 forecast. The Index, which analyzes key housing market metrics to measure the degree to which the nation’s 100 largest markets favor home buyers or sellers, indicated 14 markets favored buyers based on November 2022 data, 46 markets favored sellers, and 40 markets remained neutral. However, by year-end 2023, 36 markets are forecast to be buyer's markets, 23 markets are projected to remain neutral, and 41 markets will remain seller's markets.
Here's a Key Sign the Housing Market Is Shifting in Advantage to Buyers
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Sellers are quickly adapting to the new normal in the housing market, and it's resulting in buyers getting better deals on home sales. Nearly 42% of home sellers gave buyers concessions during the last three months...
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down
Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
MarketInk: c3 Communications Begins 23rd Year in Business with 5 New Clients
San Diego public relations firm c3 Communications, founded on Jan. 3, 2000, by Joice Truban Curry, reports its 23rd year in business has begun with announcements of five new clients. The firm is now supporting:. BlueBridge Alliance, a Seattle-based nonprofit that provides funds for law enforcement officers who want to...
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers. Qlik and Talend provide comprehensive and complementary capabilities with industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data...
SC climbed the new U-Haul popular destination rankings for 2022. See where it ranks now
South Carolina was one of the top most popular states to move to last year, according to U-Haul. See how it compared to other states.
‘Red hot’ jobs to watch out for in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With a tough economy, inflation, and job cuts, workers are looking to expand their careers and income in the new year. So, which careers are considered “red hot?” And what’s the outlook for upcoming graduates? According to the World Economic Forum, emerging jobs are in the digital space. “Data science, digital marketing, […]
The rise of 'Zoomtowns' is going to make home prices and rents cheaper for everyone
Highly-paid remote workers drove up house prices during the pandemic. But they're flocking to cities where it's easier to build cheaper homes.
Spruce Power Picks Christian Fong As Next CEO
Spruce Power Holding Corp SPRU has appointed President and Director Christian Fong as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Fong will succeed Eric Tech, who will remain on the Board of Directors. Fong has over fifteen years of executive leadership experience in the power and energy industry. Fong...
AdeptID Partners with OneTen to Improve Hiring Outcomes for Employers and Black Talent in US
AdeptID, a software development company with the mission to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of educational attainment, today announced a strategic partnership with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America’s leading executives, companies, and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles.
123 Profit Review - Crucial Success CHECKLIST For New 123Profit Students (CPA Marketing)
So by now, you’ve heard A LOT about the 123 Profit program; you’ve been told that this CPA Marketing system is simple and very lucrative and that in a few weeks you can be running Highly Profitable CPA marketing Campaigns like Here that would otherwise take years to start.
Salesforce to cut staff by 10% in latest tech layoffs
The company expects the move to lead to about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. "The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing...
SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation
Stans, Switzerland l 9 January 2023 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today unveiled a new brand identity and market positioning that reflects the company’s transformation over the last five years. During this time, SoftwareOne has evolved from a licensing reseller to a global software and cloud solutions provider that helps organizations unlock the value of technology. The rebranding will be rolled out across SoftwareOne’s 90 markets over the coming months.
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster
The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
