Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Related
backingthepack.com
Wolfpack gets back on track with 87-62 win over Virginia
NC State’s offense bounced back in a big way on Sunday afternoon, putting together its best shooting performance of the season to bury the Virginia Cavaliers. The Wolfpack has too much talent for its recent struggles to last long, and unfortunately for UVA, the Cavs ended up being the victims.
247Sports
Boston College basketball coach Earl Grant reacts to nearly upsetting Duke
Boston College basketball and coach Earl Grant fell just short of an upset win against Duke Saturday afternoon, falling 65-64 at home. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 8-8 on the year with a 2-3 record in ACC play. Boston College actually outscored Duke in the second half, and led in some statistical areas, but the Eagles made one key mistake late in the game.
Blue Devils land FCS All-American OT Dan Volpe from NCAA Transfer Portal
Duke Football is coming off a record breaking season as rookie head coach Mike Elko turned an ACC bottom dwelling team into a nine win bowl champion...and but for a few bad bounces, Duke could have been a double-digit win team. Following such an important and successful year, it is...
packinsider.com
A Few Thoughts on NC State’s 73-69 Win Over Virginia Tech
NC State led the whole entire game tonight, but the final minute was as stressful as I’ve watched in sometime, but the Wolfpack found a way to pick up another Quad 1 win on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69. The truth of the matter is, NC State won...
Duke basketball must make major changes against Boston College
Something must change for the Duke basketball team against Boston College. The Duke basketball team will try and turn the page from its dismal showing against North Carolina State on Wednesday night as it goes back on the road to face Boston College (8-7, 2-2 ACC). The No. 16 Blue...
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
backingthepack.com
NC State hopes to start a winning streak at Virginia Tech
NC State can pull back even in league play and pick up another win against an NCAA-caliber opponent in Blacksburg on Saturday night. Virginia Tech comes into this one 11-4 (1-3), riding a three-game losing streak that coincides with an injury to starting guard Hunter Cattoor, who has missed two straight games.
backingthepack.com
Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is headed to NC State
Brennan Armstrong announced on Saturday afternoon that he’ll be spending his sixth and final college season at NC State, where he will re-unite with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Armstrong gives State a proven commodity at quarterback while also taking pressure off of MJ Morris to stay ahead of schedule....
#17 Rocky Mount pulls away from rival Southern Nash in battle of unbeatens
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount's boys basketball team improved its overall record to 12-0 with a 68-65 win over rival Southern Nash on Friday night. Southern Nash also entered the game with an 11-0 record. At 5-0 in The Big East 2A/3A Conference play, Rocky Mount is tied...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Commits to Campbell
Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has committed to play for Campbell for his final year of eligibility. Provillon entered the Transfer Portal on December 5th. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
This Is North Carolina's Best Gym
Cheapism found the best gyms around the country, including this fitness center in North Carolina.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
Comments / 0