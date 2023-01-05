Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Gas prices on the rise in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Electrical component failure causes overflow at sewer lift station in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — An electrical component failure on Monday, Jan. 2 caused a power failure on the level control and monitoring system at Strong Rock Lift Station in Locust Grove. It came to the attention of the Locust Grove Wastewater Treatment staff last Monday morning that a malfunction had...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police opens new headquarters
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
Comments / 0