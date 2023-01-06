"2023 set to be the best year yet": Ashleigh Barty set to become a mother for the first time as Australian Open approaches

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph
Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert gutted for Osaka after Australian Open withdrawal: "Miss you, your talent, your tennis, your kindness"
Chris Evert was left gutted after the news of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Austrlaian Open came out and she sent her support over Twitter. Naomi Osaka was part of the Australian Open field up until recently when the news about her withdrawal became public. Fans wondered for days whether Osaka would play at the event as the whole Tour arrived in Australia with Osaka nowhere to be found. It's unclear why Osaka withdrew but it's quite apparent that tennis has not been a priority for her for a very long time.
tennisuptodate.com
TV Guide 2023 Australian Open: How to watch first Grand Slam of the season including Djokovic, Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu
The Australian Open begin in about a week and if you're wondering how you can watch it, we got a pretty decent TV guide for you. This year's Australian Open promises to be a very entertaining one due to history possibly being made. Novak Djokovic is returning down under and he hopes to finally get that 10th one which would be historic. Only Rafael Nadal has ever won a grand slam over 10 or more times so it's a big deal. The Serbian will face stiff competition from many players but there won't be any Carlos Alcaraz as the number one will once again miss the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic yells furiously to his box to get out after first set loss against Korda in Adelaide final
Novak Djokovic was seen yelling furiously at his box after losing the opening set tiebreak during his Adelaide final match against Sebastian Korda. The Serbian was left frustrated by the way the set ended and was seen repeatedly yelling towards his box telling someone to leave. It's unclear what caused the situation and it's also unclear why Djokovic was yelling in Italian. The person he wanted out was his brother Marko. He was seen shouting:
tennisuptodate.com
"There is going to sort of be a bit of bitterness" - McEnroe doesn't expect easy ride emotionally for Djokovic on Australian Open return
Many expect Novak Djokovic to cruise through the Australian Open but John McEnroe doesn't see it happening so easily as he expects some emotion from him. Djokovic did not want to speak about his Australian Open experience since it happened but he did admit that it was very tough for him. Some might say it was the low point of his career and you probably would not see any denial coming from Djokovic on that. McEnroe expects all of that to be part of the equation in Melbourne:
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open
Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff wins 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland
Coco Gauff navigated a very tricky week in Auckland the best as she cruised to an easy 6-1 6-1 finish against Rebeka Masarova. Gauff had to play multiple matches in Auckland indoors with no crowd but she got her wish and played the final outdoors with the crowd in attendance. While she kept it rather short she did not disappoint with her tennis as she had a couple of brilliant moments en route to the 79-minute finish.
tennisuptodate.com
"Early contender for the worst shot of the year": Fritz reacts to incredible mis-hit serve at United Cup
Taylor Fritz created a highlight during the doubles match between himself and Pegula and Kubot and Rosolsko by hitting a serve that wasn't particularly good. Obviously, this is not the kind of highlight he hopes to create on a tennis court and the reactions of the players showed just how bad the serve was. Fritz found humour in it by sharing it on his Instagram stories and writing a fairly funny caption for it.
tennisuptodate.com
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
tennisuptodate.com
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
tennisuptodate.com
"He reads his opponents probably the best": Korda full of admiration for Djokovic ahead of Adelaide final
Sebastian Korda will face Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International final and ahead of the match, he spoke with great admiration about him. Sebastian Korda was a Rafael Nadal superfan as a young kid as he grew up idolizing the Spanish player. In his role as a superfan, Korda was able to see Nadal play Djokovic numerous times and he knows how hard beating Djokovic is. He'll try himself at it on Sunday however it's quite unlikely that he'll be able to do so.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Medvedev hilariously mocks Djokovic injury during Adelaide defeat
Daniil Medvedev got annoyed with Djokovic during their clash in Adelaide and he mocked the Serbian for his injury by mimicking what he did to his team. Djokovic injured his leg towards the end of the first set and he was seen limping a bit and grabbing it as well. Djokovic also tried to stretch it out and all of that was mimicked by Medvedev towards the end of the match when defeat was nearing. The Russian looked over to his bench with a smile and mimicked Djokovic which was caught by cameras.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios hits back after selling out practice match with Djokovic in under an hour: "How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance"
Nick Kyrgios has been fairly open in recent months about how he doesn't feel respected and has hit back about criticism saying that he brings eyes on the sport. Kyrgios is set to face Novak Djokovic in a practice match highly dubbed on Friday and it sold out in under an hour.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz beats Berrettini and seals USA's United Cup victory over Italy
Team USA had the strongest team in the United Cup and they will be champions as Fritz secured the trophy with a win over Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6). Team USA brought four top 20 level players to the United Cup and it proved the right decision as they dominated their way to the trophy. It was Italy in the final and they had no chance. The first match was won by Jessica Pegula who defeated Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 for the first point. The second point was won by Frances Tiafoe after Lorenzo Musetti retired down 2-6.
tennisuptodate.com
"Who wouldn’t want him in their corner - Evert lauds praise on Darren Cahill after being spotted watching Anisimova
Chris Evert lauded praise on Darren Cahill as one of the best coaches on the Tour after he was spotted watching Anisimova play tennis in Australia. The Australian coach worked with many great tennis players in the past like Andre Agassi and Simona Halep. His last work was with Anisimova but it was only a trial. It's unclear whether he started working with the talented American but he was spotted watching her and supporting her during her Adelaide match.
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open tournament director lambastes the idea of pushing the event date back - "I thought it was absolutely ridiculous"
Rafael Nadal has landed in Melbourne to defend his crown at the Australian Open, which kicked off with qualification round action on Monday, January 9. The season's first Grand Slam, however, has made headlines much earlier following some high-profile withdrawals — seven-time Major champion Venus Williams and men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in particular — owing to injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Hobart International WTA Draw including Bouzkova, Mertens and Stephens
The 2023 Hobart International will run from January 9th till January 13th and it's the first time it's being held since 2020 when Elena Rybakina won the trophy. The event was not held for two years due to the pandemic but it returns this year with an interesting event that will feature Marie Bouzkova as the top seed. Rybakina won the last event but she won't be back this year to defend her trophy. Bouzkova, as the top seed starts off her campaign with a match against Cristian.
