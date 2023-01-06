ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident

A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man

After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD Arrest Stamford Woman by Warrant for Driving Under the Influence

On Dec 30 around 11:00pm Greenwich Police responded to Stamford Hospital. Stamford Police advised that a woman with an active arrest warrant was to be released. The active warrant stemmed from an investigation conducted by Greenwich police last summer involving an unresponsive driver of a vehicle in the area of East Putnam Ave in Riverside. The driver was Samantha Marie Morris, 36, of Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Larceny

On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven

ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
ANSONIA, CT

