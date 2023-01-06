Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident
A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
GPD Arrest Stamford Woman by Warrant for Driving Under the Influence
On Dec 30 around 11:00pm Greenwich Police responded to Stamford Hospital. Stamford Police advised that a woman with an active arrest warrant was to be released. The active warrant stemmed from an investigation conducted by Greenwich police last summer involving an unresponsive driver of a vehicle in the area of East Putnam Ave in Riverside. The driver was Samantha Marie Morris, 36, of Stamford.
Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV
One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
Norwalk News: Larceny
On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
Violent start to 2023 in New Haven: Police investigating 3 homicides
A 30-year-old man died three days after he was shot in New Haven last Wednesday, marking the city's third homicide of the year.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Duo Nabbed With 2 Kilos Of Fentanyl In Greenwich, Police Say
Two men were nabbed with more than two kilos of fentanyl after police in Fairfield County received word of a buy going down in the area. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Exit 5 off I-95. The Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section...
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL
A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
Paterson police seize $26,000 cash, more than 2 pounds of cocaine, and 6 guns in Grand Street raid
The police arrested two men and a woman in a large drug bust at an apartment on Grand Street on Tuesday, according to public safety director Jerry Speziale. Police arrested Jonathan Leon, Ciera Toodle-Reed, and Christopher Vazquez during the raid at 115 Grand Street. Police said 106 criminal charges for weapons and drugs were filed against the trio.
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
Feds: Waterbury bank robber who spent 13 months at large sentenced to a year behind bars for escape
A Waterbury man who left a halfway house a month before his sentence was up and then spent 13 months at large before he was apprehended was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his escape, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Victor Ramos, 41, was sentenced Friday to 12...
