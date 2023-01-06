Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog Came Down w/ Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos rookie RB Tyler Badie scores 24-yard TD on first NFL touch
In the first game of his NFL career, Denver Broncos rookie running back Tyler Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on his first touch as a pro. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. Badie was just recently signed by the Broncos off the...
Detroit Lions First-Round 2023 NFL Draft Order Established
The Detroit Lions will have two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders will have the 7th overall pick
Coming into the NFL’s final weekend, the Raiders were looking at a pick anywhere from 6-10 in the draft based on the results of four games. And in terms of draft position, all but the final result worked in their favor. It has led to the Raiders landing the 7th overall pick in April’s draft.
NFL Draft 2023 order: Here’s where the Patriots will pick in Round 1
The draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft has started to get locked in. The New England Patriots now have the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. The pick (barring a trade) will be Bill Belichick’s highest draft selection since the team drafted Jerod Mayo No. 10 overall in 2008.
Kansas City Chiefs fans could win the ultimate playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City Chiefs fans have the chance to be the DiPardo Spirit Leader and sit on the Drum Deck for the team's first playoff game at Arrowhead.
Ravens make two practice squad moves on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to make a playoff run, with their first test on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend. Baltimore will need all hands on deck, especially in an AFC North rubber match, as the Ravens won the Week 5 matchup while Cincinnati took Week 18.
KCTV 5
Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season Saturday with a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Nick Bolton put the finishing touches on a record-setting season. Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri, tallied 16...
KCTV 5
Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season. For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.
Ravens OLB David Ojabo gets first-career NFL sack, forced fumble in Week 18 vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 in a big divisional matchup. Both teams were looking to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs, with a potential rematch on the line during Wild Card Weekend between both parties in what would be the third AFC North divisional showdown between the two.
Yardbarker
Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts
Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
Ole Miss Remains Winless in SEC, Drops Home Game vs. Auburn
The Rebels held a lead in the first half but could not seal the deal against the Tigers.
