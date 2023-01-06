Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Yardbarker
3 Qualities Jets’ Prospect Chaz Lucius Will Bring to the NHL
Good things come in threes, and the bronze medal World Junior Championship (WJC) game between the United States and Sweden proved just that with Chaz Lucius earning a hat trick for Team USA. Based on Lucius’ performance, it’s obvious the Winnipeg Jets are lucky to have him as a prospect.
atozsports.com
Two reasons why the Nashville Predators might be heating up
The Nashville Predators won their third straight game last night in Washington and, for the first time in a long time, are in striking distance of a playoff spot. In fact, if the Preds were to beat the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and the Oilers were to lose to the Avalanche, Nashville would take over the 2nd Wild Card position in the Western Conference.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes host the Devils after Pacioretty's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (25-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils after Max Pacioretty's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss. Carolina is 25-8-7 overall with a...
FOX Sports
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay is 24-13-1 overall and 15-4-1 at...
FOX Sports
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Connor was one of five Winnipeg players with a multi-point game. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal...
FOX Sports
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
Rasmus Dahlin (5 points), Sabres rally for OT win vs. Wild
Victor Olofsson opened the scoring, then concluded it with 18.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Rasmus Dahlin topped the 200-career
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
What TV channel is Falcons vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Atlanta vs Tampa Bay online (1/8/2023)
The Atlanta Falcons (6-10) and rookie QB Desmond Ridder welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) in NFL Week 18. Bucs WR Mike Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. This NFC South matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, January 8 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
