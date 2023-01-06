ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Mayor Scott on violent crime, issues at BOPA, MLK Day parade

Today, another installment of our monthly Midday with the Mayor, in which Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to take questions on key issues facing the mayor, the city and the people of Baltimore. There were 40 fewer non-fatal shootings in our city last year than in 2021, but only...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Mayor vows to cut BOPA funding if CEO stays

The CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) still had her job Monday afternoon, despite calls for her resignation or removal following last week’s decision to cancel the city’s parade for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Despite reports she had resigned over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore DPW Director Mitchell to resign amid criticism from City Council

Baltimore’s top public works official will step down less. than two years into the job, with a tenure defined by waves of criticism over his management of the city’s troubled wastewater plants, a high-profile E. coli contamination and irregular recycling services. Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site

The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Heading into Maryland's legislative session, Moore calls for unity

Democratic elected leaders gathered in Annapolis Tuesday, on the eve of the legislature’s annual 90-day session, to celebrate a robust victory for the state Democratic party in the recent election. Several of the officials who spoke at the Democratic Party’s annual legislative summit touted what they said was an...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy