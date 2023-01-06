Read full article on original website
Stacy L.
4d ago
Parents need to be held accountable for their children! New Years Eve hundreds of them teenagers running around causing chaos! Where were the parents??
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
foxbaltimore.com
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container that was left on the porch of a vacant home.
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide
Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage container on the porch of a vacant home in West Baltimore. The cause of death has recently been ruled a homicide. According to reports, on Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Holmes Ave for a report […] The post Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore City Council to address spike in violent crime at gas stations
A Baltimore City councilman wants the city to stop a spike in violent crime happening at gas stations. It comes after a man was shot and killed inside a northeast Baltimore gas station in December.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
Body found in storage container on porch of home
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a gruesome discovery on the porch of a vacant home. Baltimore police said in a news release that officers were called to a vacant property on Jan. 5 after a report of a suspicious package. Officers said they found a storage container on the home’s porch “emanating a foul smell.”
fox5ny.com
Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case
MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
