ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 5

Stacy L.
4d ago

Parents need to be held accountable for their children! New Years Eve hundreds of them teenagers running around causing chaos! Where were the parents??

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday

New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
WOLB 1010AM

Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide

Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage container on the porch of a vacant home in West Baltimore. The cause of death has recently been ruled a homicide. According to reports, on Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Holmes Ave for a report […] The post Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Body found in storage container on porch of home

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a gruesome discovery on the porch of a vacant home. Baltimore police said in a news release that officers were called to a vacant property on Jan. 5 after a report of a suspicious package. Officers said they found a storage container on the home’s porch “emanating a foul smell.”
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case

MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy