ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Breed says blaming NWS for improper storm forecast was 'misunderstanding'

By Megan Goldsby
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYGTo_0k5tWJqB00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Mayor London Breed said earlier this week that San Francisco didn't have the proper forecast to prepare adequately for what turned into the second wettest day in the city on record.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Some took this as a direct criticism of the National Weather Service .

"We did anticipate a lower number, but we were told the Bay Area-wide would receive about – even with the update of two inches – and in San Francisco in particular it would not be more than one inch," said Breed.

The actual number of inches turned out to be closer to five. But the NWS did issue a flood watch for the entire Bay Area, which includes San Francisco .

"I think that there was just a misunderstanding," she said. "I think the relationship has always been a good relationship."

"I think the press tried to spin it as if we're fighting with one another and we're not," said Breed.

"We support one another, we rely on one another," she said. "They're there to provide a service for cities who deal with natural disasters."

Breed told KCBS Radio on Thursday that she had a discussion with the director of the NWS, explaining that she never intended to blame the service for the flooding in the city.

The most important takeaway from the last week, according to Breed, is that "San Francisco rose to the occasion."

"This is a city where an earthquake can happen at any time, any natural disaster, and we sprang into action," she said.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

0%liberal415
4d ago

Or, she's just stupid to understand Mother Nature. Here's an idea, stay prepared at all times. Have all Breeds kin folk get out of their trucks and do some actual preventative maintenance.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
morganhilllife.com

Breaking News: Jan. 9, 2023 Storm Flooding Photos in Morgan Hill

Series of storms from Pacific Ocean may continue until Jan. 19. The atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend, causing flooding in some of the South Valley region. It is the first of five streams of storms that will continue until about Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. This relentless parade of cyclones means the Bay Area will see even more flooding until next week.
MORGAN HILL, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area weather: here's how much rain you should expect this week

OAKLAND calif., - The entire Bay Area has been getting pounded with rain and wind since Christmas day, and the relentless weather will not let up this week, according to the National Weather Service. According to KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson, the stormy conditions will likely stick around until January 21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues

An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area

Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy