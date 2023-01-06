ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run

An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.

William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year.

A release from the Camden County prosecutor says Ray attempted to lock the employees of the bank inside of a vault before fleeing with more than $76,000 in cash.

Detectives charged Ray with the crime back on Dec. 30 but were unable to catch up with him until this week.

He was arrested on Thursday in Passaic by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive task Force.

