Rock Hill, SC

12 y/o hit, seriously injured while crossing road in Rock Hill

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a road in Rock Hill Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.

After speaking with the driver of the car and several witnesses, officers determined the child was attempting to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk when they were hit.

2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later flown to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Police said the driver of the car showed no signs of impairment.

Queen City News

Queen City News

