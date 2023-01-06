ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the third straight week due to a concussion. McDaniel added that Teddy...
Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future, per sources informed of the situation. The team has since announced the news.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills

Despite a commendable effort in his team's 34-31 defeat to the Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason. Clock management, penalties, wide receiver drops and untimely turnovers doomed a...

