Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
NFL
Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'
Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. The Packers quarterback gave some credence to that notion after completing his 18th NFL season, saying after the game, "It could...
NFL
Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills
Seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the third straight week due to a concussion. McDaniel added that Teddy...
NFL
NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season
With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the quarter pole rookie rankings. DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall. Sauce is the most impressive rookie...
NFL
Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade
The New Orleans Saints just endured their worst season since their 7-9 campaign in 2016, but executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis' only plans to move a head coach involve a former one. Although Saints defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Dennis Allen led New Orleans to a 7-10 record in...
NFL
Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'
Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Buffalo Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he would support his teammates from home.
NFL
Jacksonville gets wild-card win over Los Angeles behind gutsy fourth-quarter play calls
With a 36-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson as time expired, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars advanced to the AFC Divisional Round with the victory, and they did it despite looking almost out of the game by the second quarter.
NFL
Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023
Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future, per sources informed of the situation. The team has since announced the news.
NFL
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills
Despite a commendable effort in his team's 34-31 defeat to the Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason. Clock management, penalties, wide receiver drops and untimely turnovers doomed a...
NFL
Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round
2022 · 10-8-0 READ: Trotter: Who's up and who's down from Saturday's games. READ: Jags win WC game behind gutsy fourth-quarter calls. READ: Bolts look for answers after historic loss: 'We choked'. Jags overcome disastrous first half for an incredible comeback victory. Down 27-0 with fewer than 2 minutes...
NFL
Examining where all five head coach searches stand entering Super Wild Card Weekend
The Sean Payton saga kicks into high gear when he interviews with the Broncos on Tuesday in Los Angeles -- a pursuit that will have ripple effects on the rest of this hiring cycle. The Texans and Cardinals also have permission from the Saints to speak with Payton about their...
Comments / 0