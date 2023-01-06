Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 1/9/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) downgraded to out for Tuesday
The Miami Heat downgraded Kyle Lowry (knee) to out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lowry was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but has now been ruled out. Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game so far this...
numberfire.com
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) probable for Warriors on Tuesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Iguodala made his season debut Saturday night. Now, he is listed probable for Tuesday's contest. Expect him to give it a go once again, though how much he'd actually play if active remains to be seen.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Klay Thompson (knee) active and starting on Tuesday, Donte DiVincenzo to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Thompson will start at shooting guard after Golden State's long range specialist was ruled out on Saturday with a knee ailment. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 33.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo playing in second unit role for Golden State on Tuesday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Phoenix Suns. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Klay Thompson was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 17.1 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) available for Memphis Monday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is available for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back on the court against the Spurs. Xavier Tillman started for Adams last night, but should move back to the bench. Adams...
numberfire.com
Update: LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James (ankle) for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been dealing with an ankle injury all season, and while he started the morning off with a "probable" designation, he will now miss tonight's game against the Nuggets. Hopefully this is more of a preventative maintenance situation than a serious aggravation.
numberfire.com
Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (wrist) questionable for Tuesday
The Miami Heat listed Bam Adebayo (wrist) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Adebayo suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's game against the Nets, but further testing revealed that he did not suffer any major injuries. He will be questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) will not return Monday
The Chicago Bulls announced that DeMar DeRozan (quad) will not return to Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. DeRozan suffered a quad injury in Monday's game and was unable to return after the half. DeRozan played 23 minutes before straining his quad, putting up 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3...
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (thigh) out again Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is dealing with right thigh soreness. It's why he missed Sunday's game, and after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Tyus Jones will likely see another start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Heat Tuesday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon should be alright to play in tomorrow's game against the Thunder despite appearing on the injury report with a foot injury. Our models project Dedmon for 11.7 fantasy points in tomorrow's game.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) upgraded to probable for Mavericks' Tuesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting out one game with an ankle injury, Doncic is on track to return on Tuesday. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.2 FanDuel points. Doncic's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Zeke Nnaji (knee) as probable for Wednesday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) is probable for Wednesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Nnaji is on track to play on Wednesday night after Denver's forward was designated as probable. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to record 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
